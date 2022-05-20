GR annual fire hose testing completed

Hose testing – Photo submitted by the City of Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Ask any firefighter, and they will tell you one of the toughest parts of the job is the annual fire hose testing. The Green River Volunteer Fire Department completed that task Thursday night, May 19.

Green River Co-Chief Bill Robinson says annual hose testing is an NFPA 1962 guideline requirement that assures all fire hoses that are in service, regardless of size, shall be tested every 12 months and meet the minimum requirements stated for that type of line. He says hoses are required to hold pressure for 3 minutes and some to 5 minutes with no leaks, coupler slippage, and/or damage.

Robinson says in Green River, firefighters complete this procedure by shutting down a portion of Hitching Post directly in front of the Glen Hill Fire Station for about 4 to 5 hours and do not stop until all hoses are checked, approved, and placed back into service or removed from service.

Robinson concluded by saying the Fire Department would like to thank all the wonderful citizens who understand that the road needs to shut down for this and support our firefighters in their mission. The Department also would like to thank the Food Dude, who provided the food to feed our firefighters every year during this effort.