GR Chamber announces Adopt a Tree winners

Ace Hardware and Green River Paw Spa winners – Photos submitted by the Green River Chamber

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Starting in November, the Green River Chamber announced their 2022 Adopt a Tree. During this time, businesses can adopt a tree and decorate it. The trees are lined down Uinta Drive for everyone to see. Voting is done by a committee that votes on the best trees that were adopted by businesses and organizations, (individuals are not part of the voting).

For 2022 Adopt a Tree, there were 40 trees adopted in total. 23 were businesses and 17 were individuals. The Traveling Trophy was presented to the business or organization with the best-decorated tree.

This year’s winners are Ace Hardware, who won 1st place, and the Green River Paw Spa who won 2nd and 3rd place.