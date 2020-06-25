GR Chamber names Neldon’s Custom Trim 2020 Outstanding Business

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 25, 2020) — The Green River Chamber of Commerce announced today that the 2020 Outstanding Business Award has been given to Neldon Brady of “Neldon’s Custom Trim”.

The Chamber said this about Brady and his business,

“This year’s award for Green River Chamber’s Outstanding Business goes to Neldon Brady from Neldon’s Custom Trim. Neldon has an upholstery business on Flaming Gorge Way, which has brought special attention over the years because of his unique storefront.

Advertisement

In 2004, Neldon bought the old Sinclair Station on Flaming Gorge Way and North 4th West. Since he purchased the station, he has gone out of his way to keep the same look for the property. Throughout the course of owning this property, he has put old gas pumps, installed an old phone booth, connected an air hose to the station bell, and works to keep his property bright with flowers every summer. He even offers to rent his trike lawnmower.

All summer long, Neldon has tourists stopping by to take pictures of the property, dinosaur, mower, pumps, and phone booth. Tourists especially get a kick out of the Superman suit inside the phone booth.

All these things have been done with the town of Green River at heart, wanting the best for our community, encompassing everything this award is about.

We would like to extend our congratulations to Neldon Brady.”