GR Chamber presents 2022 Awards during luncheon

Wyo4news Photo – Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion as the 2022 Organization of the Year.

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Yesterday, April 20, 2022, during the Green River Chamber luncheon many different awards were presented. These awards included Volunteer of the Year, Organization of the Year, Stand Out Business, Outstanding Business and Distinguished Citizen. Many people attended this event, including Mike Shutran, Ainhoa Ferrer, Misty Shiner, Mayor Rust and Senator John Barrasso.

Award Ceremony Presentation winners are:

Volunteer of the Year: Brent Skorcz

Organization of the Year: Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28

Stand Out Business: Stellar Coffee

Outstanding Business: White Mountain Lumber

Distinguished Citizen: Angie Bennett

From a Press Release from the Chamber of Commerce, they announced these wonderful groups and individuals.

“The first award presented was the 2021 Volunteer of the year award. The 2022 Volunteer of The Year was Brent Skorcz. Volunteerism is defined as the contribution of time, effort & personal talents to a new cause or mission without the expectation of personal or financial gain. This simple act not only enriches our society, but it brings us together & helps keep business and other organizations afloat. One of the better-known benefits of volunteering is the positive impact on the community & the individual volunteers. Volunteers support our communities & add to them in their own unique way by offering an unparalleled mix of skill, knowledge & experience. The Green River Chamber of Commerce has proudly promoted, supported & celebrated community engagement & involvement with an annual Volunteer of The Year Award.

In an effort to introduce newcomers to this incredible sport, “Trail Days” was introduced to the community in 2018. This annual event was created to generate awareness of the Wilkins Peak Trail System & mountain biking in Southwest Wyoming. This amazing event allows riders of all abilities to seek information & guidance to a new recreational outlet that can be enjoyed right in our own backyard! It also helps to raise funds for the club to continue building trails and promoting their passion.

The second award presented was the 2022 Organization of the year. With all of the wonderful non-profit groups in our area, it is my honor to recognize Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion as the 2022 Organization of the Year. The Legion website explains, Post 28 never had a building to call home, but after the purchase of the old downtown bingo hall and 18 months of hard work, they created a space where people feel like they belong. Since acquiring their new home, membership has grown over 900%. They have started a Legion Auxiliary unit, a Sons of the American Legion squadron, and one of the largest American Legion Riders chapter in Wyoming.

The Tom Whitmore Post partners with local schools, teaching flag etiquette, and governmental awareness through Girls State. The Post sponsors sports teams, works with local troops, and supports high school rodeo programs. They have distributed financial assistance in

many ways. From helping stranded truckers, adopting senior citizens for the holidays, buying winter coats for children in need, to assisting a veteran and his family to replace a broken water heater. The Auxiliary unit manages “Brenda’s Closet” a space that lends formal and semi-formal dresses to those who need them in the community. The Post also offers two college scholarships to high school seniors who have a family member associated with the Legion.

One of the biggest contributions from the Tom Whitmore Post comes from the annual Music For Vets event. An evening with a full lineup of bands, raffles, community and fun; they raise money designated for Veterans Relief. By the end of the 8th annual Music For Vets this past January, over $40,000 (gross) was raised.

Most recently, they hosted the Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony. Inviting veterans of all eras, military, spouses, and families; this ceremony extended a welcome home, and an immeasurable thank you to all those who have served.

The impact the Post has in our community, and for our veterans especially, is quintessential. Our citizens appreciate all of the support the Legion provides, as well as the neighborly Post to hang around. Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion, thank you for being exceptional!

The third award presented was the 2022 Standout Business. It is truly an honor to recognize Stellar Coffee for the 2022 Stand Out Business Award. We simply admire and adore all that they are and all that they contribute to our local community. They are a pure example of turning pain into power. Sami and Ian opened their business in 2017. They named their business Stellar Coffee after their baby girl. They have now expanded into two locations and have a mobile trailer that you will often see at all the community functions and events.

They go above and beyond supporting our community with numerous fundraisers raising money for different organizations, schools, sports teams and families in Green River. They are always promoting and collaborating with other small businesses. In just the last three months alone Stellar Coffee has raised money for Lincoln Middle School, Make A Wish, Washington Elementary, and PTO. Not to mention workers honoring and appreciating postal and supporting a local family.

2022 Outstanding Business of The Year Award. It would be difficult to imagine how uninviting the City of Green River would be without small businesses. These unique instances of industrialism are what the American Dream is composed of. They provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and jobs for our friends & neighbors. They create familiar gathering places and welcoming backdrops within our community. Small businesses are rooted in both the American spirit of free-market enterprise and the landscapes where they grow. The dreams of these entrepreneurs provide vitality and sustenance to the local surroundings.

The Small business I am here to present today opened in 1990 as a locally owned and operated White Mountain Lumber. Over the years they have expanded, and now include a rental department specializing in party goods, landscaping equipment and power tools. They also rent kayaks, float tubes, inflatable paddle boards and rafts. These rentals offer locals and tourists alike the opportunity to relax and enjoy more of the beautiful resources Green River has to offer.

The fifth award presented was the 2022 Distinguished Citizen. Angelina Quintana Bennett is a woman of many talents and interests. In her over 50 years in Green River, she has been involved in numerous committees and organizations which have made Green River a better place to live.

A talented artist, Angie has interpreted many local scenes in her paintings. She has participated in many art shows such as the annual art on the Green and the YWCA Arts and Crafts Fair, which was a big local event for many years. She has mounted exhibits of her work for the Sweetwater County Library and the Community Fine Arts Center. She is a well-loved teacher, instructing art classes for Western Wyoming Community College and the Golden Hour Senior Center.

Angie is an excellent example of someone who enriches her community by generously investing her time and talents. She is indeed an Outstanding Citizen of Green River.”

Congratulations to those who won this amazing accomplishment from the Green River Chamber of Commerce. After the awards, Senator John Barrasso made the closing remarks.