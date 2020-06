GR Chamber releases information on the 2020 “Great Duck Race”

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 8, 2020) — The 2020 Great Duck Race is scheduled for 12 P.M., Saturday, August 15, at the Expedition Island in Green River.

The event is part of the Annual River Festival, taking place on August 14 and 15, and is a fundraiser event for the Green River Chamber.

Hundreds of ducks will be released into the Green River, racing to the finish line for a chance of winning a cash prize.

First place awards a cash prize of $250, second place wins $150, and third place wins $75.

Ticket sales begin June 8 at the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

Ticket prices are one for $5 or five for $20.

You do not need to be present to win.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for the Great Duck Race, visit the Chamber website at grchamber.com/events or purchase tickets on their online store, or contact the Chamber at 307-875-5711 or by email at [email protected]