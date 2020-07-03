GR Chamber to host 2020 Great Duck Race

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — The 2020 Great Duck Race is scheduled for noon, Saturday, August 15, at the Expedition Island in Green River.

The event is part of the 19th Annual River Festival, taking place on August 14 and 15, and is a fundraiser event for the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

Hundreds of ducks will be released into the Green River, racing to the finish line for a chance of winning a cash prize.

Advertisement

First place awards a cash prize of $250, second place wins $150, and third place wins $75.

Tickets can be purchased at the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

Ticket prices are one for $5, or five for $20.

You do not need to be present to win.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for the Great Duck Race, visit the Chamber website at grchamber.com/events, or purchase tickets on their online store, or contact the Chamber at 307-875-5711, or by email at [email protected]