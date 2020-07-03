GR Chamber to host first annual “Flags of Honor” event

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 3, 2020) — The First Annual “Flags of Honor” event will take place July 3-5, 2020, at Thomas Moran Park in Green River.

This July 4th weekend, with the support of business sponsors and individuals in the Green River community, hundreds of flags will fly at the Thomas Moran Park, located next to the Green River Chamber of Commerce parking lot.

Individuals may sponsor a flag to honor and pay tribute to all military men and women, first responders, and those that serve.

Flags can also be sponsored for an individual, past or present.

Advertisement

Flag sponsorships are a donation of $35.00 each. You may fill out a sponsorship form and donate at the Green River Chamber, or call 307-875-5711.

The Green River Chamber urges the community to enjoy the display of flags over the weekend of July 4, where they will be displayed for all to see.

Flags are limited and are on a first-come-first-serve basis. Flags remain the property of the Green River Chamber of Commerce.