GR Chamber to host Flags of Honor ceremony

June 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River Chamber of Commerce will hold its 5th Annual Flags of Honor and Opening Ceremony on Friday, June 14. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Thomas Moran Park on West Flaming Gorge Way and pay tribute to military personnel and first responders, both past and present.

Flags are currently available for purchase at the Green River Chamber or online at the GR Chamber website. For $35, individuals can sponsor a flag to be displayed during the event and take flag home after the event ends on Saturday at 5pm. The cost also includes a meal at the event featuring a hamburger, chips, and bottled water.

The Green River Fire Department will also participate, displaying its fire truck and raising a large flag, weather permitting. Proceeds from the event will benefit the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 and the VFW.

Lisa Herrera, CEO of the Green River Chamber, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We invite everyone to attend the ceremony to enjoy a breathtaking event. If you are unable to attend the opening ceremony, we highly encourage you to stop by before the flags are removed on Saturday night to enjoy a beautiful sight in a spectacular setting.”

The event serves as a poignant reminder of the bravery and service of military personnel and first responders. In memory of many, in honor of all, thank you. Your bravery and service will never be forgotten.