GR Cheerleading fund raising diner Saturday evening

April 4, 2021 — The Green River High School cheer team will be the first team from Wyoming to compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association High School National Championships in Orlando, Florida. The competition will take place April 22 – 26 at Walt Disney World.

To help with expenses, a fundraising diner is going to be held this Saturday, April 10, at the Bunning Hall Freight Station in Rock Spring. The event will get underway at 6 p.m.

Individual tickets are $30, or a table seating up to eight can be purchased for $200. There will also be a cash bar for those 21 years and older. The event will also include live music and raffle baskets, door prizes, auction items, and a wine grab.

The meal will be a brisket/pulled pork dinner.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

The national team for the Wolves is made up of the following GRHS students: Abby Cook, Addee Beardsley, Allysa Drinkle, Angie MacKinnon, Audrey Kunkle, Audrey Ferrer, Ciera Silva, Cydnee Sturlaugson, Darica Meeks, Ellie Kettering, Hayley Martinez, Kamille Fowler, Kristinah Serrano, Lauren Jensen, Presley Weaver, Andrew Santhuff, Branson Barton, Broox Riley, Damien Holmes, Luis Batista, Oran Watts Pavey, and Trenton Collar.

The team is coached by Allison Luna and assisted by Mikayla Smart.