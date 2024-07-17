GR City Council addresses routine items during swift meeting

Wyo4News Photo

July 17, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River City Council held a brisk meeting on July 16, addressing several internal housekeeping items.

The meeting commenced with a citizen communication. A resident invited the council to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at her house, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, scheduled for August 6, just before the next council meeting.

Council Action Items:

Hard Drive Disposal: The Council approved an agreement with Iron Mountain Information Management Services, Inc. for $1,000 to dispose of approximately 500 hard drives collected over the past five years. This measure ensures the drives are disposed of securely, maintaining necessary security standards.

Mobile Data Terminals: A bid from IT 1 Source, LLC, was approved to replace mobile computers for the police and fire departments. The company, the sole bidder, submitted a proposal that came in under budget.

Economic Development Memorandum: The Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition. The $70,000 agreement aims to diversify and strengthen the city's economic base, enhance business and tourism efforts, and cover website development and salary costs.

Council Remarks:

Several council members lauded the ongoing National High School Finals Rodeo, encouraging community attendance and highlighting the positive impact on local businesses. Councilman Jost praised the Fire Department’s dedication and hard work during the July 4th holiday. Councilman Killpack inquired about licensing requirements for local food trucks, confirming they must have a Health Certificate and Business License to operate in Green River.