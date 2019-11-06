GR City Council aims to focus on directional, priority planning

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov 6. 2019) — The Green River City Council met last night at City Hall and discussed a plethora of topics and issues around Green River.

Public Hearing: Wastewater treatment plant replacement facility project

A public hearing was held at the meeting regarding Public Works, who recently submitted a loan application to the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program (CWSRF) for $27.6 million for the construction phase of their wastewater treatment plant replacement facility project.

“Our plant technology will not be able to keep up with new discharge requirements happening in 2021,” the Public Works argued.

Public Works presented on several topics related to their ongoing project.

Options for the wastewater treatment plant were given to the council. Option one was to upgrade the current plant, which Public Works estimated would extend the life of the plant by 10 to 15 years, and cost between $10 to $15 million. The second option was to build an entirely new plant, which would offer about a 40-year life span and cost about $30 million.

Public Works said it was in the best interest of the city to build a new facility.

Provided the loan is granted for the project, Public Works estimates the construction would be ongoing from 2021 to 2022.

A layout of the future plant was presented. The suggested location for the new plant was the overflow parking lot used for the rodeo, near East Teton Boulevard.

A discussion of changing water rates was also discussed. Public Works mentioned that during the construction of the new plant, homeowners in Green River would see an average increase of $8 on their water bill.

The CWSRF loan applied for requires a public hearing to be held presenting the project, possible alternatives, costs, and impacts to resident rates. The hearing also had to satisfy a requirement of the project’s environmental impact review.

Board and Committee Appointments

Many appointments were made to multiple boards and committees last night during the meeting, as well as one reappointment.

Lynn Birch was reappointed to the Green River Arts Council for an additional two-year term, based on the recommendation of the Green River Arts Council.

Ashleigh Aden was appointed to the Green River Arts Council for a two-year term, based on the recommendation of the Green River Arts Council.

Andy Hooten was appointed to the Joint Powers Telecommunication Board on a three-year term. Hooten has experience with contracts for construction, capital improvement projects, as well as information technology on the fiber loop.

William Howard Hart was appointed to serve on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for a three-year term. Mr. Hart volunteered to serve based on an interest in the city’s parks, particularly Scott’s Bottom Nature Area.

No Smoking Ordinance

The City Council moved to approve the second reading of chapter 18 section 18-88 and 18-92, smoking prohibited ordinance.

The Green River City Prosecutor and Green River Police Department recommended an amendment to the ordinance in regards to addressing the growing usage of electronic cigarettes and vaporizing devices.

Directional and Priority Planning

City Administrator Reed Clevenger wants to begin a “rolling log” of the many issues and events happening both in the city of Green River as well as in the city hall staff meetings, with hopes of “keeping tabs and helping to keep the council informed.”

Clevenger hopes this log will help the council to “stay in tune with the direction of the city.”

This log will list a number of topics, which the council can then look over in their own time, decide what they feel should have priority, and then, at further meetings, have a better discussion.

Councilwoman Lisa Maes hopes this log will help keep the council focused, and in the loop. “We (the Council) need to have a little bit more involvement in the direction the city goes,” she said.

Mayor Pete Rust also agreed with the idea of this log, saying it will help to “have our own input in issues, as well as planning and projects.”

“We are a relatively new council,” Mayor Rust said, “I believe this log will help us to establish priorities.”