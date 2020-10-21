GR city council approves grant for simulators for GRPD

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 21, 2020) – The Green River city council put their stamp of approval on a grant application that if awarded, will give the Green River Police Department two driving simulators.

Chief of Police Tom Jarvie told the council that the two simulators will mainly be used by School Resource Officers to help with distracted driving by school aged drivers. Jarvie says young drivers are involved in a high percentage of crashes that occur in Green River.

The driving simulators will simulate various driving conditions and safety concerns including impaired and distracted driving. The simulators are intended to be used by the Police Department in the community’s High School and other community locations to support teen driving safety programs.

The grant is part of the State Farm good neighbor citizenship program and is supported by Green River State Farm Agent Brad Cutler.

The two simulators, which are computer based, will cost $26,414.00. The city’s contribution will be $9,093.68 which will cover the employee cost to operate the program.