GR City Council approves the FY23 National Fish Passage Program

Killdeer Wetland area, Green River, WY – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During Green River’s City Council meeting, Ryan Rust, Public Affairs & Grants Manager, explained that the city tentatively has been awarded $250,000 through the FY23 National Fish Passage Program to assist with the ongoing project at the Killdeer Wetland’s/Diversion Structure. The city council unanimously agreed to submit documents to accept this award, while agreeing to the terms and conditions the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services asked for.

This award is to help the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, which develops and restores fish and wildlife habitat on private, state, and tribal lands through its “Fish Passage” and the “Partners for Fish and Wildlife” programs. This award is to help aid in the Killdeer Diversion Dam in Green River, Wyoming.

Rust stated, “This is not a typical grant program. It’s a cooperative agreement and so the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services has to have substantial involvement. They are going to provide any expertise and ensure that the work that we do with the funding meets their fish passage goals.” Rust explains that the city is required to submit documents to further this program since it’s not a typical grant and the responsibilities are different.

According to the agenda, “The program is administered through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the submission of the attached documents serves as the City’s agreement to participate and accept the terms and conditions of the program. Through this program, the City will receive the awarded funding and technical assistance from the USF&WS and agrees to work with the service to ensure the project meets the program’s fish passage goals. We do not believe at this time that additional contractual documents requiring City signatures/approval will be received from the USF&WS, but rather expect to receive a Notice of Award similar to the one attached outlining program terms and conditions. Should these terms and conditions not be favorable to the City as the project moves forward we may elect not to participate at that time, though we do not foresee this occurring. There are no matching funds required.”

Since 1998, the Service has restored, created, or enhanced wetland, upland, riparian, riverine, and associated habitats in cooperation with a host of conservation organizations, municipalities, and cooperating private landowners, farmers, and ranchers. This agreement with the City of Green River and the Department of Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will provide the City’s citizenry and visitors with a safe, ‘naturally functioning green belt and floodplain wetland system that mitigates flood risk, provides recreational and business opportunity and provides for a robust fish community’. The overall objectives to be accomplished are to restore and enhance fish passage and habitat for native fish populations.

The project is designed to restore and secure the proper functioning of the 317.67-acre Killdeer Wetland area while addressing concerns surrounding a channel-wide sill on the Green River at the wetland diversion site. Project design and engineering are currently underway, and the construction phase is anticipated to begin in the summer/fall of 2024.

