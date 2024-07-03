GR City Council designates Purple Heart City, approves resolutions

Photo by Wyo4News – Pictured Left to Right: Council Members Mike Shutran, Robert Berg, Sherry Bushman, Mayor Pete Rust, Earl McDonald (Purple Heart recipient), Gary Killpack, Goerge Jost, Ron Williams.

July 3, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River City Council convened on July 2, beginning with a proclamation from Mayor Pete Rust, establishing Green River as a Purple Heart City. The initiative, aimed at ensuring the community never forgets the sacrifices of military personnel, encourages all citizens to support the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Purple Heart recipient Earl McDonald also addressed the council, advocating for the cause.

Resolutions

The council held a public hearing for a special use permit request to establish a child care center at Hilltop Baptist Church. Pastor Clint Scott, representing the church, emphasized the importance of the center for the community, highlighting its focus on families and children. Notices were sent to nearby residents, all of whom supported the project. The council unanimously approved the permit, allowing the child care center to proceed. More details about the child care center will be released in a future article.

In another resolution, the council agreed to submit a grant application for WYDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program to fund ADA improvements at Monroe Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. The project, estimated at $344,000, also includes new signage to enhance accessibility.

Council Action Items

The council approved a $3,000 grant from the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board for Flaming Gorge Days and a $2,500 grant for advertising Art on the Green.

A contract for the CIP 2024-Faith & Evans Reconstruction and Utility Improvement Project was awarded to Kilgore Companies, LLC, dba Lewis & Lewis, Inc. The $1.9 million project, which came in under budget, is set to begin in mid-August and will take approximately 120 days to complete.

The council renewed its software subscription for the wastewater collection system hydraulic modeling software with Carasoft Technology Corp., a long-term partner of the city.

Additionally, the council approved a master lease agreement for all emergency response vehicles with Bancorp Bank, offering substantial savings compared to the previous leasing company.

Closing Remarks

Council members congratulated the community on the successful relaunch of Flaming Gorge Days, expressing gratitude to the police, fire departments, city officials, employees, and volunteers who contributed to the event’s success. They extended well wishes for a safe and happy 4th of July to all residents.