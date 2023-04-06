GR City Council discusses animal running at large ordinance

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During tonight’s Green River City Council Meeting, the first reading for the proposed amendment to the City of Green River Code of Ordinances Chapter 6 Animals Running at Large Prohibited was read, with a 4-3 vote.

Bobby Pineda, City Prosecutor for the City of Green River, explained, “Based on citizen request to the council to address the animal at large ordinance currently written with the definitions being involved and interpretation of it, the council asked that we review the current ordinance and rewriting it to accommodate and accomplish all goals of the City of Green River.”

During the public hearing, Sandy Bowling came to the podium to thank the council for listening to her concerns from last summer. “Thank you for taking the time to phrase it the way you did.” She expressed that she still walks her dogs and she has them under control on a leash. “We try to go out once a week, but we usually still have dogs that come after our dogs. It’s still a concern and we hope this helps.”

In the documentation, it is expressed that the “City Council and citizens have voiced concerns with animals not being leashed in the City and the possible dangers that can arise when around other people and animals. The office of the City Prosecutor with the consultation and support of the Chief of Police have drafted amendments to the current ordinance to address these concerns.”

Councilwoman Sherry Bushman explained that a certain part should be tweaked a little more to better clarify the ordinance. “Add a little more to 6-21.1 ‘It is physically off the property of the owner of the animal, not controlled by a leash or in an enclosed carrier so as not to be capable of physically engaging a passerby or other animal without consent, and not under the immediate company and control of a competent person,’ and fine-tuning that.”

Chief of Police Tom Jarvie explained, “We [Pineda] did work together and we think we followed through with the language that was best enforceable and prosecutable. But this is your ordinance, not ours. If you want to make or propose changes in the following reading, you can. We are here to enforce it after it has passed.”

The vote to pass was 4-3 and so the city council members will come back to this for a second reading. Mayor Pete Rust, Sherry Bushman, Robert Berg, and Mike Shutran all voted in favor of the new ordinance, with a possibility of word change that Bushman discussed earlier.

Councilman George Jost said, “I basically am opposed to this ordinance. I think what we have works. I can’t see putting any more restrictions or rules on people. For dog owners who can’t take care of their dogs, we have ways to do it now. That is the rule we should follow.” Ron Williams and Gary Killpack both agreed with Jost.

Killpack added, “This is still only the first reading. The folks that are opposed to it have a chance to come to the meeting.”

OTHER BUSINESS

During the meeting tonight, there were proclamations for Child Abuse Awareness Month, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

There was a second reading for the proposed language amendment to a portion of Section 5. (specifically 5.e. “Final Plat”) and Section 9 of Appendix C (Subdivisions) of the City of Green River Code of Ordinances to establish an alternative method for approving subdivisions, recording of the Final Plat and to clarify when building permits can be issued. This time it passed unanimously.

Noreena Gunter was appointed to the Green River Arts Council for a two (2) year term, Ainhoa Ferrer was appointed to the Joint Travel & Tourism Board for a three (3) year term beginning April 4, 2023 and ending March 30, 2026, and Sherry Bushman was appointed to the Green River Airport Advisory Board beginning April 4, 2023.