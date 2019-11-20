GR city council honors children battling type one diabetes, awards GR Fire Dept coloring contest winners

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) — The Green River City Council passed a proclamation last night naming November Diabetes Awareness Month in Green River.

Sponsor

With that, four children from the area were recognized by the Council for their battle with type one diabetes. The children received a copy of the proclamation document, as well as a picture with the entirety of the Council.

Green River Fire Department Coloring Contest

This is the third year the coloring contest has been a part of the Green River Fire Department.

Advertisement

According to councilman Tom Murphy, over 600 colored pictures were submitted to the fire department during the contest. These 600 had to be narrowed down to a mere 12, which were then displayed at the 2019 Green River Trunk or Treat for viewers to vote on.

Three winners were chosen from kindergarten and first-grade contestants. Three winners were chosen from second and third-grade contestants. Three winners were chosen from fourth and fifth-grade contestants. Finally, three winners were chosen from a pool of Life Skills contestants.