GR City Council in special Waste Water Treatment bid meeting today

April 25, 2023 — The Green River City Council will meet in a special session at 2 p.m. today. The purpose of the meeting is for the consideration to award a bid for Green River’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Project. The meeting will take place at the Green River City Hall.

At last Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust explained that two of the three project bids had been rejected due to material irregularities. That left the bid from Bodell Construction of Salt Lake City as the only remaining bid.

Last Tuesday, Mayor Pete Rust stated during the Council meeting, “I move to reject the bids for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Project from Prospect Construction and VanCon Inc. due to material departures from the bid specifications by both bidders.” The Council vote was unanimous in its agreement. (Full story here)