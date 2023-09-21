GR City Council recognizes American Legion Auxiliary State Girls

American Legion Auxiliary State Girls: Laural Kurth, Lillian Duncan, Susan Natalie Walgren, and Harmony Vaughn and American Legion Auxiliary Representative Susan Dansereau with Mayor Pete Rust and City Council. – Wyo4News Photo

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During Tuesday night’s Green River City Council meeting, the council honored the students who represented Green River High School at Girls State this past summer. American Legion Auxiliary Representative Susan Dansereau presented the students, who each talked about the experience.

Dansereau stated, “We are here recognizing our four high school seniors this year who, last year in the spring of their junior year, amidst all their other activities, decided it was important enough for them to give up a week of their summer to have an in-depth experience in a mock-up government setting. They had to write a bill and defend a bill if they were in the legislature, some of them were in the perform mock trials, and they all learned an amazing thing.” This is a week-long program held at LCCC. She explained that there is a Girls State and Boys State that juniors going into their senior years can attend. Students also have a chance to earn one credit toward school as well.

Councilwoman Sherry Bushman explained, “The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors these girls that are going to Girls State. That’s why we do the various fundraisers at the Legion from the Auxiliary perspective. It’s to support them. They don’t pay for anything. We pay for their lodging, transportation, the gift bags that we give them, and the little things that they have for every day. It’s just a great program for them and we will be doing some fundraisers next year. What an opportunity it is and not everyone can go. We try to raise as much money as we can so we can send as many girls as we can from all around the state.”

Attending students for Girls State included Laural Kurth, Lillian Duncan, Natalie Walgren, and Harmony Vaughn.