GR City Council rejects 2 of 3 bids for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Project

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — In Last night’s Green River City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust explained that two of the three bids for the ‘Bids for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Project’ were rejected due to material irregularities.

In the document, it states, “This project consists of the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant to replace the City’s aging lagoon treatment system. The bid opening for the project was held on January 26, 2023, resulting in three bids. Upon examination of the bid documentation submitted it has been determined that two of the bids contain material irregularities. Therefore, the City has no choice but to recommend the rejection of the bids from Prospect Construction and VanCon, Inc.” Due to material irregularities, the only bid left was from Bodell Construction of Salt Lake City.

According to Mayor Pete Rust, “I move to reject the bids for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Project from Prospect Construction and VanCon Inc. due to material departures from the bid specifications by both bidders.” The vote was unanimous. That left only the bid from Bodell Construction of Salt Lake City as the only acceptable one before the Council.

OTHER BUSINESS

Mayor Rust proclaimed National Library Week, showed recognition of Coach Art Castillo and the WWCC wrestling team for their NJCAA National Championship, and recognized the service that former Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie has given to Green River.

The third and final reading for the proposed language amendment to a portion of Section 5. (specifically 5.e. “Final Plat” and Section 9 of Appendix C (Subdivisions) of the City of Green River Code of Ordinances to establish an alternative method for approving subdivisions, recording of the Final Plat, and to clarify when building permits can be issued was approved.

The City Council awarded the bid for the 2023 Weed Mitigation Project to Weed Management Solutions, LLC, and approved the agreement, in the amount of $43,560, pending legal approval.