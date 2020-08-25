GR City Council waives fees for youth leagues

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — Due to a shortened season because of COVID-19, the Green River City Council approved the waiver of fees for several different youth leagues in Green River. Green River Little League requested either a waiver of fees or a reduced amount.

At their City Council meeting on August 18, the Council decided to waive all youth fees for 2020. The decision will mean five different leagues will not have to pay a user fee for this year. The Council did not think it would be fair to waive fees for one league and not the others.

The decision will save Little League $2,244. The Green River Knights, the local legion baseball team, will save $390, Girls softball, $768, Youth football, $780, and Spurs soccer, $450. In all, the savings is $4,632.

Fees for 2021 will be charged by the City of Green River. The fees are used to offset the cost for City crews to prep the fields for competition.