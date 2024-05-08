GR City Council workshop focuses on 2025 budget

Green River City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

May 8, 2024 – Wyo4News

Prior to the Tuesday 7 pm Green River City Council meeting, city officials and councilmembers discussed the fiscal year 2025 city budget. This year, the city has proposed a total budget of $11,100,000 which is an 8% increase over last year.

The following information was provided by The City of Green River in a handout from the meeting.

Budget Highlights & Priorities:

Continued focus on fiscal responsibility across all departments

A couple of previously budgeted positions that were pulled from the budget or were in budget and delayed have been added back in (Parks and Recreation, HR Generalist, Main Street/Economic Development)

Sinking funds that were created mid-year 2018 will be reviewed closer to final budget to determine if any balances can be increased (Parks and Recreation, Fire Department Truck and Vehicle Replacements, Roads, etc.)

Met Community Service funding request levels for agencies

Absorbed the healthcare increases for employees plus a cost-of-living allowance added to the compensation model

Continued forward outlook on Economic Development/Communications/Marketing (including SEDC, Grants, Government Affairs, Humanizing the Organization, Economic Development Fund)

Continued support of air service enhancement for Southwest Regional Airport

Continued partnership in the Joint Communications and Command Center with a focus on reworking the percentages towards the recommendations of the JCCC board and staff.

Sales Tax Overview:

2023-2024

Budgeted Revenue: $10,200,000

Actual Revenue: $11,353,355

Vs. Budget: $1,153,355

2024-2025

Budgeted Revenue: $11,100,000

The sales tax revenue expectations were increased slightly based on an upward trend of the economy going into fiscal year 2024. The city has exceeded its forecasts by over $1.7 million which is believed to be due to partly the economy and partly inflation. The city was able to do some mid-year adjustments on critical items which reduces the carryover into next year.

The City is going into FY25 with a $75,000/month (8%) increase in sales tax revenues to help cover increased labor costs, fill a couple of budgeted and non-budgeted positions, and cover some inflationary cost increases. They are expecting to track to similar actual revenues this next fiscal year until impacts on the industrial projects begin sometime CY 2025. Some of the carryover balances and excesses will be used to fund some pending projects that have been on hold as revenue replacement carryover.

Fiscal Year 2025 Sales Tax Overview & 2025 Goals:

Staying conservative while meeting basic budget needs and to begin to plan for prioritizing coming needs with expected revenue gains beginning 4 th quarter FY25

quarter FY25 Maintain current levels of sinking funds – but add to a couple (Fire Department Truck and Vehicle Replacement)

Discuss monthly and monitor internally the revenue model for general and enterprise funds

Continue to brand, market, and communicate the 6 Penny successes and where projects and funding stand across the county

Continue to embrace and adopt new technologies, progress as an adaptable organization, find cost-cutting opportunities throughout the organization, and implement service enhancements

They also aim to further develop the city goals which include:

Humanizing the Organization including transparency, communication, and marketing

Building legislative relationships locally, within the county, and the state

Creating and seeking more grant opportunities

Support and expand economic development within the city and the county

FY 2025 Community Service Grants

There was an increase of $59,428 compared to 2024. Major changes are from Green River Arts Council (with a $28,000 increase) and the Greenbelt Task Force (with a $25,000 increase).

The final budget will be approved on June 18th.