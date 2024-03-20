GR Council deals with changes by Flaming Gorge Days promoter

March 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

On Tuesday night, the Green River City Council was updated on a change in a recently proposed and Council-approved contract agreement concerning this year’s Flaming Gorge Days. The Denver-based company Adelska is now offering to oversee only the concert portion of the June event, with a different promoter in charge of the vendor portion.

At its March 5 meeting, the Council had approved the consideration of an the initial agreement with Adelska to promote the entire event. The change of heart by Adelska came about due to time concerns by Adelsh as te City still wants to put on the event around it normal late June date.

It was brought to the attention of the Council that city officials are working with someone on a Flaming Gorge vendor fair service agreement and that the City would be responsible for the parade portion of the event.

The new agreements are scheduled to come before the Council during their April 2 meeting.