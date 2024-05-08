GR Council meeting packed with proclamations and considerations

Wyo4News photo

May 8, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River City Council meeting last night had a full roster of proclamations and considerations for the council to cover. Due to a scheduling conflict, the recognition of Art Castillo, Head Wrestling Coach for Western Wyoming Community College and the NJCAA Division 1 National Wrestling Champions, was postponed until a later date.

Here is a list of all proclamations read by Mayor Pete Rust during the meeting:

Arbor Day – Held on May 16 from 4 pm-6 pm at Edgewater Park. The City will be giving away free tree saplings.

– During the month of May, this campaign is designed to raise awareness about building safety. Green River Clean-Up Day – On May 18, this event invites everyone to participate in a collective effort to clean up the community. Participants can meet at the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River to collect garbage bags and enjoy a free to-go breakfast.

– The run will be held on Saturday, May 18. The event is a joint effort by the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Funds raised will assist Wyoming Special Olympic Athletes. Mental Health Awareness Month – During the month of May, this this national movement is dedicated to eradicating stigma, extending support, fostering public education and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-being of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

– Being Held May 6 – 10, and is designed to highlight the programs, best practices and exceptional individuals that positively impact life in their communities. National Police Week – From May 12 – 18, the community is urged to take time to honor the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.

– From May 19 – 25, this campaign emphasizes that public works professionals contribute to and enhance the quality of life in all the communities they proudly serve. Nurses Month – May is National Nurses Month, a time to honor and celebrate the incredible work of nurses in the community.

In addition to the proclamations, here are a few considerations discussed by the council members:

Approving the renewal of a restaurant liquor license for Mi Casita due to a change of ownership and the past owners letting the license lapse. The license will be good through May 2025.

Approving the resolution to accept and control the maintenance of completed improvements installed within the Seneshale addition in the old Lincoln subdivision.

Approving a service agreement with Core Safety Group to conduct trench/excavation safety training throughout multiple departments in the city scheduled for May 31.

Approving the use of HydroApps at the Green River Recreation Center as the scheduling and tracking software for the pool and its multiple facets, including lifeguard training certifications.

Approving Castle Rock Hospital District to be included in the Green River Recreation Center’s Employer Fitness Program, which allows discounted rates to employees.

Approving the return of the Monster Truck Nitro Tour at the City’s Rodeo Grounds for the second annual event being held in August.

Approving the Professional Services Agreement with William H. Smith & Associates to survey the area of East 3 rd North to complete street projects.

North to complete street projects. Approving the bid of Star Playground to replace the Riverside Memorial Park Playground. This project is funded in part through additional city grants.

Approving the application for grant funding through the Joint Travel & Tourism Board for $8,000 to secure stage and rental equipment for the Flaming Gorge Days concert.

The City Council also met for a workshop prior to the meeting to discuss the 2025 fiscal year budget. A full review of those discussions will be posted in a separate story.