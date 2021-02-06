GR Council open to the idea of disc golf, searching for other location options

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 6, 2021) — The Green River City council is open to the idea of a disc golf course in Sweetwater County, however, they want to look at and review other possible locations than the proposed Scott’s Bottom area. Local residents presented the concept to the Council in a recent workshop, and while the idea was supported, the Council wanted public comment.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust says the public on both sides responded, flooding the council with emails and calls. It is because of those comments, Rust says, that the Council has decided not to act on the request at the Feb. 16th Council meeting. Instead, Rust mentioned the City would be open to looking at other possible locations if the petitioners are willing to present the council with other locations.

Mayor Rust emphasized that the Council and many residents who commented are receptive to the idea of a disc golf course, but know there are a number of concerns about it being located in the Scott’s Bottom nature area.

Advertisement

He also noted that there have been citizens who have said the City should not be spending money on disc golf. Rust says the proposal presented to the Council does not include City dollars, instead the money needed would be from grants and private donations.

Rust says if new locations are presented, those locations would be presented to the public for comments. If disc golf is gaining in popularity and there is value in a course in Green River, then we need to make sure it is done right and it has been vetted out, he concluded.

If you have comments you would like to share regarding the addition of a disc golf course in our area, please contact the City of Green River at cityofgreenriver.org and click on the council tab. Check the City website for the next scheduled workshop on this subject.