GR Council to consider cemetery Master Plan proposal

Wyo4News Photo

March 18, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Green River City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday night. According to the City Clerk’s Office, the meeting will not be available to view by video as the video system is currently down. However, an audio recording will be available on Wednesday, March 20, by request.

Agenda items include considering an Agreement with Steiner Thuesen PLLC for a Riverview Cemetery Master Plan. The City sought proposals for the Plan as spaces are limited in the current cemetery footprint. The Parks and Recreation Department recommends approving the proposed Master Plan, which would involve expanding the cemetery to the east. Steiner Thuesen PLLC is a landscape architecture company headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Another agenda item is the consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding with Sweetwater County for an impact assistance fund from Project West. According to the summary, on March 5, 2024, the City of Green River approved becoming a participant in the Project West Solution and Soda Ash project. This will allow the City to apply for Impact Assistance Funds as long as the memorandum of understanding is approved.

