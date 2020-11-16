GR decorating the city this week because ‘Tis the Season

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 16, 2020) — The city of Green River is taking advantage of un-seasonable warm weather this week to decorate the city for the upcoming holiday season. City crews began putting up over 300 Christmas light fixtures through-out the city Monday morning. The project will take two or three days to complete.

Lights are placed on all poles along Flaming Gorge Way, from the West end to the East end. Lights are also placed on poles on Second South, on several poles up and down Uinta Drive, and every other pole from the High School to Uinta Drive. Lights will be at the clock tower and at the entry way into Green River on the East side.