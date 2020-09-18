GR EMS to respond to all SCSD#2 drills

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — In a combined effort to refine Emergency Drills within the School District and align with a more coordinated and realistic response in the event of a real crisis, GRPD and other Emergency Services will be responding to all emergency drills.

GRPD stated that this is to become the new protocol for conducting emergency drills.

This will be a new learning process between the District and Emergency Response Personnel. The purpose of this new response protocol is to determine the most effective communication and emergency procedures so emergency personnel can arrive on the scene as quickly as possible.

The drills will be conducted at different schools within the district. No times will be announced so the response to the schools can be as realistic as possible.

The types of drills practiced include:

• EVACUATION DRILL

• HOLD!

• SECURE!

• LOCKDOWN!

• EVACUATION/RELOCATION

The first drill will be conducted on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The second on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, both drills will be a SECURE drill, this drill was formerly known as a Lockout drill.

The School District will send out notices for each drill and the GRPD will post drill announcements on social media.

Please prepare yourselves and children for the new drill protocols, officers and emergency services may respond with lights and sirens.

GRPD appreciates everyone’s efforts in this new process to make schools and the community a better, safer place.