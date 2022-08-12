GR FFA Chapter named 3 Star Chapter and local FFA member awarded National American FFA Degree

Delaney Gardea, a member of the Green River FFA chapter in Green River, Wyoming, will be awarded the American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo on Oct. 26-29.

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING —

Local FFA Member Awarded National American FFA Degree

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,305 American Degrees will be awarded. Only half a percent of the entire FFA membership receives this honor.

Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, Pepsico Inc., and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through the completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 States and Puerto Rico.

Green River FFA Chapter named 3 Star Chapter for 2022 National Chapter award by National FFA Organization

The Green River FFA Chapter has been recognized in 2022 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Chapters that received star ratings during judging this summer and will be recognized at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct 26-29.

All star-rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.

“At John Deere, we believe that FFA will grow the next generation of leaders capable of changing the world for the better,” Aaron Wetzel, vice president of production systems at John Deere, said. “Star chapters help inspire these vital leaders through their exceptional commitment to FFA’s mission, which they bring to life through inspiring agricultural education, rich career exploration, and meaningful community service.”

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.