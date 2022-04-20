GR Fire Department dispatched to a brush fire on Highway 414 near McKinnon

Photo submitted by the City of Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, the Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire on Highway 414 in the McKinnon area. Approximately 5 acres were burned with the cause of the fire unknown. Green River was assisted by Castle Rock Ambulance, BLM Fire, Fire District # 1, Daggett County Fire, and Manila Fire. Crews were on the scene for a little over 5 hours.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

GRFD was then dispatched to another reported wildfire in the area at approximately 7:30 pm. Since crews were still on the scene of the first fire, Green River sent another crew and truck to the second reported fire at mile marker 25 on County Road 1 in the McKinnon area. While the truck and crews from GRFD were in route Chief 1, Larry Erdmann, finished up at the earlier fire and headed to the second fire. Upon arrival, Erdmann discovered that this fire was someone performing a prescribed burn.

With the continuing winds and lack of moisture, our fire danger in the region is high. We are asking that people please refrain from outside burning and report to your local agency if you are performing a prescribed burn. (Sweetwater Combined Communications non-emergency numbers are Green River 307-875-1400 and Rock Springs 307-362-6575)

As always, we would like to thank all crews from the area that helped keep our communities safe as well as Sweetwater Combined Communications. SCC not only dispatched our crews but was able to relay messages when crews were in low signal areas.