Green River Fire, Police Departments receive new training unit

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 30, 2020) — The Green River Fire Department and the Green River Police Department will have a dual training facility following the purchase of an old trailer home.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson says the trailer was purchased with funds from the Green River Fire Department’s Foundation program.

Robinson says the Volunteer Firefighters voted on the purchase and are looking forward to having a facility that provides hands-on lifelike fire training.

He says the department will make upgrades to the trailer, done by the Firefighters, to make it look like a home, allowing Firefighters to do several different types of training.

Robinson says the Police Department will also train in the facility, such as barricade training.

The Assistant Chief says the entire project will cost the Foundation less than $10,000.

Foundation money comes from Firefighters and local donations.

The training unit will stay at the George Nomis Fire Training facility.