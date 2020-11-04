GR Girl Scout honor local vets with Saturday spaghetti luncheon

Advertisement

(November 4, 2020) — The Girl Scouts of Green River will once again host a free spaghetti luncheon for all veterans and their families. The luncheon will be held this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 88 N. 2nd East Street, in Green River.

Every year, the Green River Girl Scout troops coordinate their efforts to put together a spaghetti lunch for Sweetwater County Veterans. Each troop donates a different part of the meal, and each age group has a unique part to play: the youngest Girl Scouts make decorations for the venue, Juniors (4th and 5th grade) serve lunch to the veterans, and the older Girl Scouts deliver meals to homebound vets.

“I love seeing every level of Girl Scout coming together to put on such a giving event at their skill level,” said Megan Nielsen, co-leader of troop #1041.

Every year the girls are reminded about hygiene practices, etiquette, and food safety. These lessons are especially important this year as the girls interact with some of our most vulnerable community members.

“The biggest change we’ve made has been delivering to homebound vets for the past several years,” said Kris Sherwin, co-leader of Troop #1041 and Green River Service Unit Manager. The Girl Scouts know this service will be especially important this year because of COVID-19. They have an ever-growing list of veterans who have requested meals.

“Delivering meals can be a challenging job,” said Brenda Bronstein, co-leader of Troop #1322. “It’s a delight to see how quickly the girls gain confidence and really enjoy interacting with the veterans.”

“It’s fun because I like to meet all the new people, and I get to thank them for serving our country,” said Marissa Johnson, a Cadette in troop #1671.

“It’s nice to give back in such a simple, comforting way,” said Nielsen. “We all connect through food.”

Please contact Kris Sherwin at 307-297-1699 if you have any questions or would like to have a meal delivered.