GR Girls basketball gears up for 2019 season

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Nov 23, 2019) — Green River girls basketball kicks off its 2019 season with their first practice on Nov. 25.

They are led by head coach Rick Carroll, who has coached both girls and boys varsity basketball since the early 1990s. He is in his fifth year coaching the girls’ team this time around.

Returning class is experienced

“We have quite a few girls returning this year who played a lot of varsity basketball last year, so we have a really good complement of girls coming back that we are excited about being a year older. We felt like we ended the season last year in a really good way, so we’re looking forward to the new season,” he said.

Carroll mentioned that he would like to see a few more girls on the overall roster.

“I would like to see a little more as far as numbers are concerned, but I think we have a good solid crew, and I just wish we had a little bit more because we play a lot of games and tournaments. We will have to work some girls pretty hard because they will have to play at a few different levels. It would be nice to have a few more, but I don’t think our numbers are too bad.”

Coaching improvements

Carroll claimed that he would like to be able to mix up defense more often this season.

“We are a great man-to-man team, but we want to do a little bit better with some of the zone stuff, and I’d like to see us turn into a much better pressing team,” he said.

Offensively, Carroll wants to stick with fundamentals and let the rest come to fruition on its own.

“Offensively I think we’ve worked pretty hard to improve our skills. Our team can shoot very well, which of course you can’t always count on, but we rebound very well so that will be nice. I’d like to see us focus on protecting the ball better, as well as working on our ball-handling a bit.”

Sponsor

Hopes for the season

Despite setting any goals, Carroll feels Green River is a top team in the 4A conference.

“We’re gonna go in with the idea that we are one of the really good teams in 4A basketball,” Carroll said. “We haven’t really talked about where we want to end up, but I want the girls to work on what they want to do and where they want to go. I would assume that they have really high expectations, and they want to be the best team in the conference. I want to give them the opportunity to say what they feel they can accomplish.”

Key players to watch

Green River brings a great mix of experienced seniors and talented underclassmen to the team this year.

“The senior leadership we know for sure is Madelyn Heiser and Ashelynn Birch, and then a lot of girls that played for us last year that we expect to do a lot of good stuff. Girls like Kelsi Angelovich (JR) Tayana Crowder (JR) and Kayde Strauss (JR) who played extremely well for us last year.”

“I think we also expect Megan Counts (SO) and Daryn Macy (SO), as well as Sarah Wilson (SO) and Gabrielle Heiser (SO) to get some really good time.”

Advertisement

Tough competition in the 4A conference

Coach Carroll named a number of different teams he feels will challenge his team during the season.

“Well in the 4A, I think really what you see is a lot of good competition throughout, but in our eight-team group I think Kelly Walsh has a lot of returners, they’re a very athletic team. Star Valley graduated a lot of seniors, but they usually just reload, they have a lot of younger girls who play really well. I think Rock Springs has some really good players, so I expect them to play very well.”

“On the other side of the state, of course, you’ve got Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central that returns with a lot of girls. Thunder Basin won the state championship and graduated almost nobody, so you’ve really got a lot of good competition across the state with a lot of their talent coming back. That includes Green River as well.”

Carroll thanks the fans

“We’re really happy with the fans we have here in Green River. I hope they all come out and support the girls, and I think the fans will see them play some really good basketball this year.”

Green River’s first home games take place on Thursday, December 19 as the Flaming Gorge Classic returns to Green River.