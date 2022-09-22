GR Homecoming game time moved/Thursday high school schedule

September 22, 2022 — There has been a change in the start time for this Friday’s Green River High School Homecoming football game against Powell. The kickoff has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. due to homecoming ceremonies during the game.

The Wyoming High School Tennis Championships start today in Gillette. Green River and Rock Springs boys and girls will be competing. Last week, the Wolves boy’s teams won the South Regional title. The tournament will conclude on Saturday.

In girl’s swimming today, Green River will host Evanston and Lander today in a double dual.

Rock Springs will travel to Casper Kelly Walsh, Green River travels to Evanston, and Lyman is at Pinedale today in area high school volleyball.

Football Polls

Lyman is #3 and Mountain View #4 in this week’s WyoPreps 2A high school football poll. Farson-Eden received votes but did not make it into the 6-Man top five. Neither Rock Springs nor Green River received votes in the class polls. Click here to see the complete polls.

Western Sports

The Western Mustangs volleyball team will play a Region 9 contest tonight at Casper College.