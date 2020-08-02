GR Knights fall to Casper Crush, to play Torrington today

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

POWELL, WYOMING (August 2, 2020) — The Green River Knights baseball team has one last chance to compete in the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Class ‘A’ 2020 State Tournament when they face off against Torrington at 10 A.M.

The Knights find themselves in a win-or-go-home situation, after dropping Saturday’s game to the Casper Crush 10-5.

Advertisement

If the Knights win, they will play either Douglas or Powell at 4 P.M. on Monday, August 3.

Click here to see the full bracket for the complete Class A 2020 State Tournament.