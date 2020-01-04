GR laces up for indoor track season

By Dylan Rohrer, Wyo4News.com

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 3, 2020) — The 2020 indoor track season is just around the corner for the Green River Wolves.

Led by head coach Dan Hansen, the team looks to build off of a successful 2019 campaign and prepare for the upcoming outdoor track season.

Hansen is in his 27th year as a coach. He is joined by Craig Leavitt, who coaches distance runners, as well as Henry Kennah, who helps with sprints and jumps.

Attendance dips but remains strong

“We have about 30 kids this season, split half and half, 15 boys and 15 girls,” said Hansen. “This team is made up of quite a few freshmen and sophomores, a few juniors, with only a couple of seniors.”

Preparing for the outdoor season

Hansen discussed one of the main benefits for the indoor track being the preparation it brings for the outdoor season.

“Our whole idea of indoor is to really prepare for the outdoor season when we have a few more kids. This allows our kids who are not involved in other activities to get a few more competitions in before the outdoor season starts.”

“Really our goal is to do that and score as many points in the state track meet as we can. We may never win an indoor state championship, but I always challenge the kids to get better each week and by the time we get to the state meet we can rock and roll.”

Emphasis on getting better

Hansen discussed the importance of getting better during the indoor track season.

“We really aim to have these kids get better each day,” Hansen said.

“Improvement within each individual athlete, trying to make them better and help them to progress along in their given events, and hopefully by them getting better in their events that will help us come together in the end as a team that will score more points.”

Fierce competition in the state

Hansen briefly touched on some of the competition his team will face this season.

“There are some good teams out there, that’s for sure. We may have 30 kids, but some of the schools we compete against, even a 3A school, may have upwards of 80 boys and 80 girls on their team. Those are the teams that really chase for the state championships.”

“It’s difficult to be there, to win in track and field you have to have numbers, and we just don’t have that kind of depth. That’s why we really challenge the kids just to get better, and hopefully, that leads you into a good outdoor season.”

Making the best of what is provided

Hansen expressed the goals his staff has to bring the roster closer together as a team and working through some of the obstacles the coaching staff faces.

“Bringing the kids together and working as a team. I think in doing that it will help kids lean on each other and become a better team as far as our indoor team goes.”

“At the end of each season, we as a staff will make a list of things that we saw and things we can make better. It’s really hard for us to have any kind of jumping program for indoor because we have no pits.”

“So we have to be really creative and try to do some unique things to help our jumpers,” Hansen noted. “It is always a concern for us because you can only do so much in a gym. So we try to come up with as many ideas as possible to help our kids improve.”

Coach Hansen and the 2020 Green River indoor track team will begin practicing on Jan. 6.