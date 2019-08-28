GR Man Charge with Attempted Murder has Bond Set at $900,000

By Ann Jantz, wyo4new.com

Green River, Wyoming — A Green River man who was arrested Sunday on charges of attempted first degree murder and interference with a peace officer had his bond set at $900,000 cash or surety on Wednesday.

Bradley Harvey Setzer, 39, made an initial appearance before Judge John Prokos in the Third Circuit Court of Sweetwater County Wednesday afternoon. Judge Prokos scheduled Setzer’s preliminary hearing for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

Chief Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Thybo asked that Setzer’s bond be set at $1 million. She said his previous bond of $250,000 was “grossly inadequate” in light of another pending case in which Setzer was ordered to have no guns.

A search of Setzer’s home found 11 guns on the premises, Thybo said.

In the affidavit, Green River Police Department officers responded to a call on Aug. 25 of a female allegedly shot in the face. The female, Jessica Setzer, advised police that she was married to Bradley Setzer.

After an alleged shoving match earlier in the day, Jessica Setzer left Bradley Setzer in their residence and went to her mother’s house. She returned several hours later with her mother to retrieve her son’s backpack. Upon arrival she was not allowed entry by Bradley Setzer; she said she heard him go up the stairs and come back down. A green hoodie that was placed over the door was at this time allegedly moved and a gun was pointed at her.

She told police she moved her face to the left as Bradley allegedly pulled the trigger. She ran back to her mother, who was still in the car, and they both ran across the street to a neighbor’s home.

“If she had not moved a faction of an inch she could have lost her life,” Thybo said at Wednesday’s initial appearance.

According to the affidavit, Sgt. Rob Fischer noticed the victim had “a large amount of cuts to the right side of her face, including parts of her forehead, cheek area, eyelid, right ear, and the right side of her throat.” She also complained of glass embedded in her eye.

Bradley Setzer reportedly left the scene prior to the arrival of police. He was later located but allegedly resisted police before being taken into custody.

Thybo said it took four officers to get him out of his car that night.

Before Prokos set bond, Setzer said a $1 million bond was “outrageous” and would make him lose everything if it was allowed. Prokos told him he violated the bond on a pending case of alleged domestic battery — by having guns.

Prokos said the bond is large enough to ensure the terms of the bond are followed.

Prokos also ordered Setzer to not have any contact with his wife, a minor child, his wife’s mother and the two neighbors from the home his wife and mother-in-law sought refuge in after the alleged shooting.

The maximum penalty Setzer could face if he goes to trial and is convicted is life in prison.