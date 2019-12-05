GR man charged with 1st degree murder of 5-year-old boy

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 4, 2019) — Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe today filed first-degree murder charges against a Green River man.

Christopher James Nielsen, 26, was arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with aggravated child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and substantial mental and emotional injury on a 5-year-old child. The Green River boy subsequently died late last week.

Nielsen was reportedly babysitting the boy at the time. The boy suffered severe brain trauma from the alleged incident, and did not improve before he passed away on Nov. 28.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled in Sweetwater County Third Circuit Court as of late Wednesday. He could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

Wyo4News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.