GR officials remind public toilet paper OK to flush down toilet

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November, 5 2020) — The city of Green River Solid waste department is reminding residents that flushing other things besides toilet paper can cause problems in sewer pipes.

The city has seen recently sewer pipes getting plugged from things other than toilet paper. Jason Palmer with solid waste says a sewer pipe in the street recently backed up because it was plugged with garbage.

Palmer says toilet paper is the only thing that’s safe to flush. Everything else is trash, including products that claim they are “flushable.”

Flush just toilet paper and human waste. Do not flush wipes of any kind, even if labeled flushable, facial tissues, disposable menstrual products, condoms, diapers, dental floss and paper towels.

Palmer, who is the Cities Environmental Systems Superintendent, says if it’s not toilet paper, it doesn’t break down. He says “trash flushed down toilets not only puts your pipes at risk, but is also an increasing problem for the city’s sewer system and equipment, and can lead to sewage overflows.”