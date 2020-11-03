GR Parks and Rec presented prestigious award at council meeting

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 3, 2020) – The city of Green River was presented with a gold plaque after it was announced last week that Green River’s Parks and Recreation Department had been awarded the Parks and Recreation excellence award.

First time in 55 years of the award that a community in Wyoming had been so honored. Green River won the under 30,000 population award. Rod Tarullo said it’s the Academy Award for Parks and Recreation.

He even said the award is made by the same company that makes the Academy awards.