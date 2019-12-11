GR Police to begin conducting random alcohol compliance checks

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) – On Tuesday, the Green River Police Department posted on their Facebook page an advisory to Green River businesses that sell alcohol. Soon they will be conducting random alcohol compliance checks.

According to the Facebook post of December 10, the checks will help assess the level of availability of alcohol within the Green River community and help prevent the sale of alcoholic beverages to underage people.

Underage buyers, working under the supervision of law enforcement, will visit Green River establishments and attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Employees and employers caught selling alcohol to minors will be cited and the case will be referred to the City Prosecutor. Providing alcohol to an underage person is punishable by a fine of up to $750.00 and up to six months in jail per City Ordinance 4-3.