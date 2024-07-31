GR Rec Center announces Annual Maintenance Shutdown

July 31, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River Recreation Center has scheduled its 2024 Annual Facility Maintenance Shutdown to enhance and preserve the center’s facilities for the community’s enjoyment and safety. Key shutdown dates are as follows: Gymnasium from August 12-26, Racquetball Courts 1 & 2 from August 13-26, and Pool from August 19-September 8.

During the shutdown, the center will undergo the following updates:

Gymnasium (August 12-26):

Resurfacing of the gymnasium floor

Repainting of walls

General maintenance and deep cleaning

Racquetball Courts 1 & 2 (August 13-26):

Resurfacing of court floors

Inspection and repair of wall panels if needed

Pool (August 19-September 8):

Comprehensive pool maintenance, including draining, cleaning, and refilling

Inspection and repair of the filtration system

Tile work and grout repair where necessary

“This annual shutdown is essential for maintaining the high standards our community deserves,” said Katie Blood, Recreation Center Supervisor. “While we recognize the temporary inconvenience, these improvements will significantly enhance the experience for all our patrons in the coming year. We’re excited to kick off the maintenance period with the Pooch Plunge, offering a fun event for our community’s pets.”

Before the pool closure, the center will host a special “Pooch Plunge” event on August 19 between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., inviting community members to bring their four-legged friends for a unique swimming experience before the pool is drained for maintenance and deep cleaning. Participants are required to register for a 30-minute session to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all pets and their owners.

The center has planned the shutdown to minimize disruption, scheduling different areas at varying times to allow partial facility access where possible. Regular updates will be provided through the center’s social media channels and website.

The Green River Recreation Center thanks the community for their understanding and looks forward to reopening with refreshed, improved facilities for everyone’s enjoyment.