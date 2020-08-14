GR residents asked to participate in Flaming Gorge Way Corridor Study

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 14, 2020) — Green River residents, business owners, and other stakeholders are being invited to participate in a design charrette for the Flaming Gorge Way Corridor Study on Wednesday, August 19, and Thursday, August 20. The purpose of the charrette is for the community to provide input for the vision and future design of Flaming Gorge Way including parking, pedestrian facilities, and other mobility opportunities.

This interactive two-day charette will provide multiple opportunities for the community to provide feedback to the design team as they develop a full corridor conceptual design for Flaming Gorge Way. The community is invited to participate at the following times and locations:

Wednesday, August 19

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Clocktower Plaza – Collaborative work session with the design team

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Farmer’s Market on Uinta Drive – Initial ideas presentation and community conversation

Thursday, August 20

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Clocktower Plaza – A wrap-up Open House where the community will be able to provide feedback on the design charrette’s results.

The Flaming Gorge Way Corridor Study project was started in January 2020. The City of Green River and Wyoming Department of Transportation are funding this joint planning project. This project’s purpose is to develop an integrated land use, transportation, and urban design vision and plan for Flaming Gorge Way in Downtown Green River.

The project team will work together with stakeholders and the community to prepare recommendations and solutions to address access for pedestrians, residents, visitors, and emergency responders, improve safety, mitigate congestion, and position Flaming Gorge Way for reinvestment and redevelopment. Recommendations will include specific street improvements that enhance safety and functionality for all users, alongside being appropriate for the scale, character, and land uses in the corridor.

The study will provide a sufficient level of detail to pose clear choices, identify infrastructure and operational needs, and recommend an implementation plan, including cost estimates. The recommendations will inform a future full design project.

A note on COVID-19:

The City of Green River and the project’s stakeholders have decided to move forward with this next round of community engagement with necessary precautions in place to ensure a healthy and safe experience for all that plan on participating. All events are planned to take place outside where social distancing will be able to be maintained. Other precautions such as disinfecting shared surfaces and masks when social distancing is not able to be maintained will also be required.

The City of Green River does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission to, access to, or operations of programs, services, or activities. Reasonable accommodation will be provided to ensure equal access to all. Individuals who would like to request auxiliary aids or services should contact Mark Westenskow at [email protected] cityofgreenriver.org, or (307)872-0525 to discuss specific needs. Provide a minimum of three to five days advance notice.