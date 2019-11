ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 21, 2019) — Rock Springs and Green River will be having the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting taking place in December.

Advertisement

The Rock Springs Mayor’s Tree Lighting will take place from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, at 603 S. Main Street, in Rock Springs.

Click here for more information on the event.

Advertisement

The Green River Mayor’s Tree Lighting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, at 50 E. 2nd North Street, in Green River.

Click here for more information on the event.