GR, RS residents place nine pitchers at Wyoming State Horseshoe Tournament of 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

WORLAND, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — The Wyoming State Horseshoe Tournament of 2020 was held this past weekend in Worland, Wyoming, and Green River and Rock Springs, Wyoming, residents faired well against tough competition.

There were 12 entries from Rock Springs and Green River, and out of those 12 entries, nine pitchers placed.

See the results below:

Men’s A Class – Lane Durrans – Rock Springs – 2nd place, John Rundell – Green River – 3rd place

Men’s B Class – Mark Nussbaum – Green River – 2nd place

Men’s C Class – Brian Nussbaum – Green River – 1st place

Men’s D Class – Bino Maestas – Rock Springs – 3rd place

Men’s Elders Class – Leo Rundell – Green River – 3rd place

Women’s A Class – Lisa Nussbaum – Green River – 3rd place

Women’s B Class – Tara Vigil – Green River – 2nd place

Juniors Class – Shantz Vigil – Green River – 2nd place

Other competitors were Mark Lundgren, Matt Vigil, and Steve Maestas, all from Green River.