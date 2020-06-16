GR, RS senior athletes receive Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star selections

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 15, 2020) — According to WyoPreps, multiple senior athletes from Green River and one from Rock Springs received Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star selections. Even though the games were canceled, the athletes were still honored.

Madelyn Heiser and Ashelyn Birch of Green River pulled in the hardware. Heiser received selections for both volleyball and basketball in the South Conference, while Birch got her selection for basketball.

Rhys Brandt from Rock Springs made the volleyball roster for the South Conference.

