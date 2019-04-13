GR Soccer Teams Split 4A West Conference Matches With Kelly Walsh

Green River, WY (4/12/19) – Green River High School soccer teams split 4A West Conference matches with Kelly Walsh on Friday at Wolves Stadium. The Lady Wolves played first and lost a tough match to Kelly Walsh 6-2. The Wolves came away victorious with an impressive 5-4 victory over the fourth-ranked Trojans.

The Lady Wolves drop to 1-3 in conference play and 3-4 overall. The Wolves improve their record to 2-0-1 in the conference and 5-1-1 overall. The Lady Trojans improve to 5-0 in the conference and an overall record of 6-0, while the Trojans go to

Both teams will be back at home Saturday at Wolves Stadium when they square off with Natrona County for another 4A West Conference match-up. Wolves will be at 10 a.m., and the Lady Wolves will be at noon.

Records were provided by wyopreps.com.