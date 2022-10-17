GR Washington Elementary Principal recognized at the national level

Photo by RJ Covey

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Green River, Wyoming – Washington Elementary in Green River makes headlines again this fall, but this time for the prestigious award their Principal Anna Marie Covey won. Mrs. Covey was notified in January that she had won the National Distinguished Principal for the State of Wyoming. The application process and nomination were supported by the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle Schools. Mrs. Covey traveled to Washington D.C. in October to be recognized among other principals who had won the same award throughout the nation.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Covey was notified in December 2021 of her nomination, which led to a somewhat rigorous application process. When asked about the award application process, Covey stated “It was actually an amazing application process because it reflected the work as the principal and all the work the school has been doing.”

A celebration and ceremony were held in D.C in a hotel around the corner from the White House to celebrate all the award winners. “We had 2 days of activities planned while there including visiting the Department of State and Education. We held leadership training and activities amongst ourselves. It was a neat opportunity to meet and collaborate with other principals around the country and hear what they are doing at their schools. Secretary of Education Miguel Cordona was the key speaker at the awards ceremony and it was really cool to get to hear him speak.”

Covey concluded by saying “I’m very honored and humbled to receive this award and very proud to represent Washington school and the great state of Wyoming and be able to celebrate and share the great work that goes on in our Wyoming schools.”