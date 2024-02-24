GR with 8, RS with 5, Lyman 2 in State Championship Finals

February 23, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The boys’ and girls’ championship finals of the 2024 Wyoming State Wrestling Championships are set.

In Class 4A Boys, five Rock Springs wrestlers will vie for state titles on Saturday in Casper. They are Santiago Cruz at 120 pounds, Justin Henry will wrestle teammate Lincoln Young at 126 pounds, Brock Fletcher at 138 pounds, and Ian Dickinson at 215 pounds.

Going into tonight’s Consolation Wrestlebacks, Rock Springs is in fourth place with 132 points behind Thunder Basin (167.5), defending champion Sheridan (156.5) and Cheyenne East (142.5).

In Class 3A Boys, Green River will see seven Wolves in Saturday’s championship matches. They are Brently Johnson at 106 pounds, Lucas Todd at 113 pounds, Axel Mackinnon at 132 pounds, Nick Weipert at 144 pounds, Maddux Hintz at 150 pounds, Kale Knezovich at 157 pounds, and James Herwaldt at 165 pounds.

Lyman has two wrestlers in the 3A finals, Sam Gregory at 157 pounds and Morgan Hatch at 190 pounds.

Attempting to repeat as 3A State Champions, Green River is currently in the top spot of the 3A team competition with 204 points, Pinedale is second (142), and Rawlins is third (117). Lyman is in eighth place (60), with Mountain View 14th (25).

Girls Tournament

Green River’s Lilly Harris, 125 pounds, advanced to Saturday’s finals

Star Valley leads the team race with 134 points. Green River is ninth (43), Lyman is 18th (29), Rock Springs is 30th (16), and Mountain View is 39th (4).

Area Wrestlers Advancing to the Championship Semi-finals:

4A Boys Tournament Semi-Final Results

113 Pounds: Dane Arnoldi (RS) lost by Decision 8-2, moves to Wrestlebacks

120 Pounds: Santiago Cruz (RS) won by Fall, advances to Finals

126 Pounds: Justine Henry (RS) won by Fall, advances to Finals; Lincoln Young (RS) won by Decision, advances to Finals

138 Pounds: Brock Fletcher (RS) won by Fall, advances to Finals

165 Pounds: Sam Thornhill (RS) lost by Technical Fall, moves to Wrestlebacks

175 Pounds: Matthew Foster (RS) lost by Fall, moves to Wrestlebacks

215 Pounds: Ian Dickinson (RS) won by Fall, advances to Finals

3A Boys Tournament

106 Pounds: Bentley Johnson (GR) won by Fall, advances to Finals; Tavin Vendetti (GR) lost by Fall, moves to Wrestlebacks

113 Pounds: Lucas Todd (GR) won by Fall, advances to Finals

120 Pounds: Kaleb Gunter (GR) lost by Major Decision, moves to Wrestlebacks

126 Pounds: Spencer Wright (GR) lost by Decision, moves to Wrestlebacks

132 Pounds: Axel Mckinnon (GR) won by Fall, advances to Finals

138 Pounds: Timber VanGieson (Lyman) lost by Fall, moves to Wrestlebacks

144 Pounds: Nick Weipert (GR) won by Fall, advances to Finals

150 Pounds: Maddux Hintz (GR) won by Fall, advances to Finals

157 Pounds: Kale Knezovich (GR) won by Decision, advances to Finals; Sam Gregory (Lyman) won by Decision, advances to Finals; Jaydon Walther (GR) lost by Decision, moves to Wrestlebacks,

165 Pounds: James Herwaldt (GR) won by Major Decision, advances to Finals

175 Pounds: Carson Eardley (Mt. View) lost by Decision, moves to Wrestlebacks

190 Pounds: Morgan Hatch (Lyman) won by Fall, advances to Finals

215 Pounds: Jakob Llyod (GR) lost by Fall, moves to Wrestlebacks; Kalaeb Clark (GR) lost by Fall, moves to Wrestlebacks

All Class Girls Tournament

110 Pounds: Brianna Uhrig (GR) lost by Decision, moves to Wrestlebacks

125 Pounds: Lilly Harris (GR), won by Fall, advances to Finals, Eliza Clegg (Lyman) lost by Fall, moves to Wrestlebacks

140 Pounds: Peyton Hadden (Lyman) lost by Fall, moves to Wrestlebacks

170 Pounds: Hali Witt (RS) lost by Major Decision, moves to Wrestlebacks