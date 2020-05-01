GR Wolves Stadium to host spring sport parent/player nights

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — Green River High School announced this evening that the Sweetwater County School District #2 Activities Department and spring sports coaches will host senior player/parent nights beginning this Friday, May 1.

The event will take place at the Wolves’ Stadium in Green River.

Parents of seniors will place posters and other items along the fenceline at the stadium from 8:20 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. this Friday, as well as the next two Friday evenings. Citizens can then drive by the stadium along Hitching Post Drive and honk their horns in honor of the seniors and their parents.

Green River High School asks that all parents, players, families, and community members abide by appropriate social distancing procedure during this event.

Below is the event schedule for the next three Friday evenings:

Friday, May 1 – GRHS Girls’ Soccer parents/players

Friday, May 8 – GRHS Boys’ Soccer and Tennis parents/players

Friday, May 15 – GRHS Track and Golf parents/players