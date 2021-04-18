Grade school students tour Sweetwater County Historical Museum

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 18, 2021) – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum hosted a visit from 26 third graders from Harrison Elementary School in Green River on Thursday.

Advertisement

Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady provided the students a special tour of the museum’s gallery and exhibits, with special emphasis on the history of Sweetwater County, the trona industry and its importance to the community, and John Wesley Powell, the one-armed explorer and scientist and his expeditions down the Green River, the Colorado River, and the Grand Canyon of 1869 and 1871.

Tours for students and other groups are always available. Those interested are encouraged to contact Brady at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected]. The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Current hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and admission is free.